A man who is facing a felony animal cruelty charge was back in a Leavenworth County courtroom Tuesday after he failed to appear in court last week.

Lemuel D. Hunter Jr., 58, is charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly abusing a dog Feb. 19 in Leavenworth. Hunter is accused of burning the dog with a propane torch.

Hunter, who previously had been released on bond, failed to appear Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for a scheduled pretrial hearing.

He appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney, Geoffrey Sonntag.

Sonntag said he had been able to get in touch with Hunter after the defendant had missed court last week.

After Hunter did not appear in court Friday, District Judge Michael Gibbens authorized a bench warrant, which could have resulted in Hunter being arrested.

The bench warrant was recalled Tuesday and Hunter was allowed to remain free on bond.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones said he did not oppose the warrant being recalled.

Gibbens scheduled another hearing in the case for Dec. 27.

A jury trial had been scheduled for Jan. 14. But the trial was canceled after Hunter failed to appear in court last week.

Gibbens said he anticipates setting a new trial date during the Dec. 27 hearing.

