Local Republicans have appointed Vicky Kaaz to fill a vacancy on the Leavenworth County Commission.

Voters already had elected Kaaz to the commission in the November general election, and she was scheduled to take office next month. But Monday's appointment by local Republican Party officials will allow Kaaz to begin serving on the commission a few weeks early.

Party officials met Monday in Leavenworth to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the County Commission's 2nd District. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 20 resignation of former County Commissioner Louis Klemp. Klemp, a Republican, resigned after he came under fire for comments he made during a commission meeting.

Under state law, Republican precinct committee men and women from the 2nd District selected the person to fill the vacancy.

Prior to his resignation, Klemp had been scheduled to leave the County Commission in January. And Kaaz, a Republican, was elected to succeed him in the Nov. 6 election.

Rett Rogers, chairman of the Leavenworth County Republican Party, said Kaaz was the only person nominated to fill the vacancy during Monday's special convention. The appointment was unanimously approved.

Kaaz was unable to attend Monday's convention. She is on a trip that had been planned prior to the convention.

During the special convention, local Republican John Bradford read a statement that had been prepared by Kaaz.

In her statement, Kaaz expressed appreciation for the confidence shown by voters when they elected her in November.

"I believe my appointment would be the most logical and fiscally responsible decision, given the duration of the vacancy," she wrote in the statement. "It would be my honor to accept the responsibility of fill the seat until Jan. 15, 2019, when I begin my elected term."

Kaaz's selection by local Republicans has been forwarded to Gov. Jeff Colyer, so he can make the appointment official.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said Kaaz likely will be sworn in Dec. 26. This means she will be able to participate in a Dec. 27 County Commission meeting.

In November, voters also approved an expansion of the County Commission from three members to five.

The County Commission is in the process of establishing new district boundaries as part of the expansion. But commissioners have been unable to agree on a map for the new commission districts.

It is anticipated that Kaaz will provide the tie-breaking vote on the issue.

Kaaz said in an email Tuesday that she anticipates the five-district map and an accompanying resolution will be approved during the Dec. 27 meeting.

"I’m looking forward to getting to work on Dec. 27," she said in the email.

Klemp was appointed to serve on the County Commission in October 2017. He was appointed to temporarily replace former Commissioner Clyde Graeber, who resigned due to health reasons.

Graeber had been re-elected to a four-year term in 2016. In November, voters elected Kaaz to serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term.

