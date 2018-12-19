Leavenworth High School was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat.

A search of the school turned up nothing suspicious, and classes resumed, school and police officials said.

Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district, said Leavenworth High School's main office received the threat around 9:25 a.m. through an anonymous phone call.

He said students initially were evacuated to outside the school building. He said members of the Leavenworth Police Department searched the school's main gymnasium first.

"Once that was done, we moved students back inside into the gymnasium," Potter said.

He said school officials then waited as police officers searched the remainder of the school. Students resumed classes shortly after 11 a.m.

"At no time was there ever anything suspicious," Potter said.

He said some parents picked up their children from the school.

"They are required to do so in person versus just phoning in and allowing their student to leave," Potter said.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said authorities are working to identify the person responsible for the threat.

Leavenworth High School received a similar threat in October, which also resulted in an evacuation of the school.

