A Leavenworth woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her young son, according to police and prosecution officials.

A Leavenworth woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her young son, according to police and prosecution officials.

Catherine Smith, 31, was arrested after surrendering to authorities Tuesday at the Justice Center.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said police officers went to Smith's residence at 309 Pawnee St. on Nov. 29 in response to a report that a small child was not breathing.

When officers arrived, 19-month-old Maverick Smith was unconscious. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

Kitchens said police conducted an extensive investigation that focused on possible neglect. He said the Leavenworth Police Department had been in consultation with the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office throughout the investigation.

"We presented our findings to the prosecutor's office (Tuesday)," Kitchens said.

According to County Attorney Todd Thompson, Smith is not accused of intentionally killing her son. But the boy's death is alleged to have resulted from reckless behavior "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Smith made her first appearance in Leavenworth County District Court on Wednesday morning.

She requested to have a court-appointed attorney. A bond screen, which will be used in determining bond, also was requested, according to Thompson.

Smith is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 31.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR