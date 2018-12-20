Lansing City Council members may issue a second notice of their intent to withdraw from Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

In June, council members voted to issue a notice of their intent to withdraw the city of Lansing from the fire district at the end of 2019.

When they meet tonight, council members may vote to issue another notice of intent to terminate the city's participation in the fire district. If approved, this second notice would delay the city's withdrawal from the district until June 2020.

Fire District No. 1 currently provides fire department services to Lansing and High Prairie and Delaware townships.

The district is governed by a board made up of members who were nominated by Lansing and the two townships.

Lansing officials plan to operate a city fire department after withdrawing from the fire district.

Lansing City Administrator Tim Vandall said the original notice provided an 18-month notice as required by the interlocal cooperation agreement that established the fire district. The agreement was signed in 2003 by representatives of Lansing, Delaware and High Prairie Townships, and the Leavenworth County Commission.

Vandall said the new notice is designed to disorganize the fire district at the end of the existing term of the agreement.

Under the terms of the interlocal agreement, the agreement is automatically renewed every four years unless terminated by one of the parties.

"I think the council views it more as a procedural thing," Vandall said of the second notice.

The new notice would supersede the earlier one.

Vandall said delaying the termination of the interlocal agreement will allow lines of communication to be kept open for an additional sixth months.

"We really do want to continue to work with all parties," Vandall said.

He said representatives of Delaware and High Prairie townships are not talking to Lansing officials.

In September, attorneys for High Prairie and Delaware townships sent a letter to the Lansing city attorney indicating the township boards want to keep Fire District No. 1 intact and will oppose the city’s efforts to disorganize the district.

The new notice that will be considered tonight by the Lansing City Council argues that having a Lansing Fire Department instead of Fire District No. 1 will give Lansing residents more local control over their fire protection services.

