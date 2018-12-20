A Leavenworth man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting death that occurred on Christmas in 2017, according to police and prosecution officials.

An arrest warrant for a first-degree murder charge was served on Ramaun K. Johnson, 31, on Tuesday. Johnson already was in custody at the time.

"He was in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail on an unrelated matter," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

According to Nicodemus, the murder charge is connected to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, reportedly was shot several times following an altercation in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Nicodemus said he could not comment Wednesday on why it had taken nearly a year for a suspect to be charged in the case. The deputy chief said he cannot explain why without getting into the evidence of the case.

"The investigation never stopped in the case," he said.

According to County Attorney Todd Thompson, Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

Under state law, felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony.

Johnson made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.

Johnson is next scheduled to appear in Leavenworth County District Court on Dec. 31, according to Thompson.

