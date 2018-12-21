1. JAZZ AND SOUL BY THE MELVIN LISTER TRIO: The Melvin Lister Trio will be performing at the Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant.

WHEN: 6 p.m. today

WHERE: 325 Delaware St.

COST: Menu prices vary.

INFO: 913-297-2292.

2. THE CODY CHORALIERS PRESENT: HAPPY HOLIDAYS 2018: The event will feature dinner and a concert by members of the Cody Choraliers Barbershop Chorus.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. today

WHERE: The Heritage Center, 109 Delaware St.

COST: $20 per adult, $10 for children 12 and under.

INFO: 913-682-2122

3. JINGLE BELL ROCK AT MERIWETHER'S: The downtown restaurant will host a holiday party that will feature the Southern country rock band Wakarusa River Band and Santa Claus.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Meriwether's, 703 Cherokee St.

COST: Menu prices vary.

INFO: 913-240-9686

4. LANSING HIGH DECA FUNDRAISER: Sunshine Nutrition will be hosting a fundraiser for the Lansing High School DECA program.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sunshine Nutrition, 816 N. Main St.

COST: Prices vary.

INFO: 781-879-4307

5. CINEMA SATURDAY: The Lansing Community Library will be screening "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 730 First Terrace

COST: Free

INFO: 913-727-2929