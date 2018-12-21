One of the new members of Congress spent a day this week visiting Fort Leavenworth.

Steve Watkins was elected in November to represent the 2nd District of Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 2nd District includes all of Leavenworth County.

Watkins, a Republican from Topeka, is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 3 as the new Congress convenes in Washington, D.C.

"We're very excited," Watkins said.

He visited Fort Leavenworth on Wednesday.

"It's been a great experience," he said of the visit.

Watkins is an Army veteran, but he was never stationed at Fort Leavenworth.

The congressman-elect said he was impressed by the bright, hardworking professionals at the fort.

"And it's an honor to serve them in Washington," he said.

Watkins said he also was impressed with a commitment to readiness at Fort Leavenworth.

"Everything they do is in the spirit of that," he said.

He said this includes more than Army doctrine and training.

"It's also taking care of families," he said.

Watkins said one of the most important things he is working on before taking office is "staffing up."

Watkins is replacing U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, who did not seek re-election this year.

Watkins said he is hiring many members of Jenkins' staff.

"I would like there to be a seamless transition," he said.

