A group devoted to helping prevent veteran suicides visited the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth on Friday.

A group devoted to helping prevent veteran suicides visited the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth on Friday.

Members of Team Fidelis distributed mental health impact kits to veterans who are staying a the Domiciliary on the grounds of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

The Domiciliary is a residential facility that provides treatment programs for veterans.

Members of Team Fidelis handed out tote bags containing various items to residents of the Domiciliary.

"This is an opportunity for us to make a connection with them," said Daniel Brazzell, founder of Team Fidelis.

He said the bags included items that veterans can use to take their mind off of other things.

Brazzell said the kits were distributed at no cost to the veterans who received them.

He said Team Fidelis is led by volunteers.

Members of Team Fidelis were joined Friday by representatives of Frontier Community Credit Union. The credit union awarded a grant to Team Fidelis.

Michael Augustine, Frontier's president and CEO, presented Brazzell a check for $11,435. This amount represents the first half of a grant being awarded to Team Fidelis.

"It's a good and easy way to give back to the veteran community," Augustine said of the grant.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR