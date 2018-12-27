A number of performers have been featured over the years in Branson, Missouri. And students from Leavenworth High School are hoping to be added to the list.

A number of performers have been featured over the years in Branson, Missouri. And students from Leavenworth High School are hoping to be added to the list.

Students from the high school’s A Capella and Power and Life Show choirs are planning a trip to Branson in early March. They will be participating in a program called Branson on Stage Live.

Choir instructor Connie Baxter said the choirs will be opening for shows at Branson.

Senior Josh Hungerbeeler, vice president of the choirs and a dance captain, said the event also will provide the opportunity to receive critiques from professionals.

Senior Kato Fischer, who serves as co-president of the choirs, said the trip to Branson will help the A Capella Choir prepare for a regional competition.

Hungerbeeler said the Power and Life Show Choir will have its competition ahead of the Branson trip. But he hopes the choir will be able to show improvement when performing in Branson.

With chaperones, about 45 people will be making the trip to Branson, Baxter said.

The cost of participating in the event will be about $315 per student. Students are in the process of raising money for the trip.

“We have different fundraisers going on,” Hungerbeeler said.

These include selling T-shirts, candles and trash bags.

“We’ll probably do bake sales,” Baxter said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR