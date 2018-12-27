A former inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been sentenced to prison again for battering a correctional officer, according to a prosecution official.

James Spooner, 35, was sentenced Friday to 122 months, or 10 years and two months, for one count of battery of a state correctional officer.

The crime reportedly occurred Oct. 9, 2016, while Spooner was an inmate at the Lansing prison.

Spooner attempted to enter an unauthorized area. When stopped, he became angry and attacked a corrections officer, hitting the officer in the face several times, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, Spooner was paroled from his earlier sentence in September.

Spooner was convicted on the battery charge last month in Leavenworth County District Court.

While being cross-examined during the trial, Spooner reportedly began yelling and cursing at the prosector and judge. He was removed from the courtroom, according to Thompson.

During sentencing, Spooner’s attorney requested probation, but this was denied, according to Thompson.

“It’s already a difficult job for corrections staff, so we want to assure there are consequences when inmates harm them,” Thompson said in a news release.