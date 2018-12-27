A judge has denied a request to release body camera video of a 2017 officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth.

“The public interest would not be benefitted by disclosure where such disclosure could affect the rights of an accused who is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial,” District Judge David King wrote in his opinion.

Attorneys for the wife of Antonio Garcia Jr. had filed a lawsuit against the city of Leavenworth seeking the release of the video under the state’s open records law.

Garcia was fatally shot July 11, 2017, by Leavenworth police officer Matthew Harrington.

Harrington later was terminated from the Leavenworth Police Department. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting.

King presided over a trial in the lawsuit Nov. 15 in Leavenworth County District Court. His written memorandum opinion in the case was filed Friday.

In his written decision, King indicated that the video is a criminal investigation record. And criminal investigation records are not subject to mandatory public disclosure under the state’s open records law.

When a judge is asked to consider allowing the release of criminal investigation records, the law requires that five conditions be met. These include being in the public interest, not interfering with criminal investigations and prosecutions, and not endangering the life or physical safety of any person.

In his written decision, King found that attorneys for Garcia’s wife had met the burden of proof to show a public interest in the disclosure of video from a body camera worn by Harrington during the shooting.

“The ‘community at large’ has a ‘right or expectancy’ that law enforcement officers’ official interactions with members of the public in the performance of their duties will be subject to public scrutiny,” King wrote in his opinion.

But King ruled that a “finding of ‘public interest’ in disclosure, standing alone, is insufficient to order disclosure of criminal investigation records.” The judge wrote that five other factors have to be met.

King wrote an attorney for the city of Leavenworth presented sufficient evidence to meet a burden of proving that disclosure of the video would interfere with a “prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.” The judge also found that the attorney for the city met a burden of proving that disclosure of the video could “endanger the life or physical safety” of Harrington.

King noted that Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens testified during the trial “that it is inaccurate to say that the investigation in this case is complete. Until the prosecution of the case is completed ‘there is always additional investigation that can, and does, take place.’”

King also noted that Kitchens “testified that there have been threats made against Matthew Harrington on social media and in his judgment disclosure of the body camera video would endanger the life or physical safety of Matthew Harrington.”

“The court must balance the ‘public interest’ in disclosure against the potential that disclosure could adversely affect the rights of an accused who is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial,” King wrote in his opinion.

King also wrote that the reasons for the disclosure of the video argued by attorneys for Garcia’s wife will be fulfilled as the criminal case against Harrington proceeds.

“It is not as if the conduct under question will escape public scrutiny by non-disclosure,” King wrote. “It will go through a public trial with evidence presented, including the video at issue in this case, and a jury drawn from the community will decide whether there was wrongdoing by the officer involved.”

