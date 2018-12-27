Members of the Leavenworth Police Department will be participating in a traffic enforcement campaign that will focus on drunken driving, according a police spokesman.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department will be participating in a traffic enforcement campaign that will focus on drunken driving, according a police spokesman.

The Leavenworth Police Department have joined other law enforcement agencies in the state in the Taking Down DUI campaign. The activity is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to a news release from Ralph Sorrell, traffic sergeant with the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Police Department’s participation will continue through New Year’s Day.

According to KDOT, the New Year’s holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

On average, across Kansas, three people are injured every day and one person is killed every three days in alcohol and drug-related crashes.

Vehicle occupants in these type of crashes are more than 2.5 times more likely to be injured or killed than those involved in crashes where alcohol or other drugs were not a factor.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be drinking – any amount at all – don’t even consider driving home,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a news release. “Arrange to ride with a non-drinking acquaintance. Do not let pride or concerns for your convenience endanger your life and the lives of innocent others.”

A DUI arrest and conviction results in jail time, the suspension or permanent revocation of a driver’s license, a fine of $500 to $2,500, participation in an alcohol or other drug treatment program and, where alcohol is involved, the purchase and installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle, according to Sorrell.