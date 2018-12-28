The Leavenworth County Commission has approved new boundaries for commission districts.

Commissioners approved the redrawn districts Thursday.

The commission districts had to be redrawn after voters approved the expansion of the commission from three districts to five.

Thursday’s vote came after Vicky Kaaz officially joined the commission.

Last month, voters elected Kaaz to represent the County Commission’s 2nd District. She had been scheduled to take office next month. But she has joined the commission early after being appointed to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of former Commissioner Louis Klemp.

Following Klemp’s vacancy, the commission was temporarily down to only two members. And Commissioners Bob Holland and Doug Smith could not agree on a map for the five new commission districts.

Holland preferred a map that included Alexandria Township in the redrawn 2nd District. He argued this provided the most compact districts.

Smith, who serves as commission chairman, preferred a map that included Alexandria Township in the new 5th District. He supported this map because it had less of a disparity in population between the districts.

With the commission restored to three members Thursday, Kaaz joined with Holland to approve the map that places Alexandria Township in the 2nd District. Smith voted against the motion.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said if commissioners had been unable to approve the new district boundaries Thursday, the matter would have been referred to a district court judge, who would have set the new boundaries.

Before Thursday’s vote, Smith asked Klasinski about the difference in population between the districts in the map preferred by Holland.

Klasinski said there is about a 22 percent difference between the population of the largest district and the population of the smallest district. She said there is smaller difference in the population, about 14.5 percent, in the map preferred by Smith.

Holland asked Klasinski about which of the two maps had the most compact districts.

Klasinski said the map preferred by Holland was the most compact.

“That’s my opinion,” she said.

She said commissioners had to look at compactness and population when setting the new boundaries.

She said county officials will be looking at the boundaries again after the 2020 census.

“None of this is set in stone after the 2020 census,” she said.

Following the meeting, Kaaz said she had heard from several people who asked her to consider the map that included Alexandria Township in the 2nd District. The redrawn 2nd District also includes High Prairie Township and a portion of the city of Leavenworth.

Kaaz also believes Alexandria Township likely will be placed in the 2nd District following the 2020 census.

After approving the map for the new districts, commissioners voted on a resolution to officially set the new boundaries.

Commissioners also voted to forward the new map to Gov. Jeff Colyer with a request that he call for a special election.

The special election will be held so voters in the new 4th and 5th districts can elect their representatives on the commission.

Klasinski plans to have the special election March 26.

Members of the Leavenworth County Democratic and Republican parties will select their parties’ candidates for the special election. People also can file by petition to run as independent candidates.

Holland said he would prefer to have the special election sooner rather than later.

Kaaz said candidates need time to campaign.

Smith said candidates will need time to print yard signs. He said some signs from last month’s general election still have not been removed.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said county officials have been looking at office space for the expanded commission.

“We have space,” he said. “We can carve out space.”

Loughry said the county could set up offices outside of the County Courthouse for commissioners who represent southern Leavenworth County.

Smith, who is from southern Leavenworth County, said he uses an office at the courthouse, which is located in Leavenworth, but also goes to other locations in his district.

Loughry suggested commission offices at the courthouse could be used on a rotational basis.

“The offices are typically not utilized eight hours a day,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR