A judge has denied a request for a rehearing for the sentencing of a man who was convicted for a 1990 murder in Leavenworth County. However, the judge will allow Sherrill Brinkley to proceed with a civil case under a state habeas corpus law used by inmates to challenge their sentences.

A judge has denied a request for a rehearing for the sentencing of a man who was convicted for a 1990 murder in Leavenworth County. However, the judge will allow Sherrill Brinkley to proceed with a civil case under a state habeas corpus law used by inmates to challenge their sentences.

The judge’s decision came Thursday as Brinkley appeared in Leavenworth County District Court.

Brinkley, 73, is serving a life sentence with the Kansas Department of Corrections for first-degree murder.

The murder charge stemmed from the May 1990 shooting death of Everett “Skeet” Bishop. The shooting reportedly took place in the rural Linwood area.

After Bishop was killed, Brinkley and another man reportedly placed the body in a 55-gallon steel barrel and welded it shut. Holes were cut into the barrel, and it was placed in the Missouri River. The body has never been recovered, according to court records.

Brinkley was convicted of Bishop’s murder in 1993. The following year, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction but found that a district judge had made an error when sentencing Brinkley. The case was remanded back to Leavenworth County District Court for resentencing. But Brinkley was not resentenced at that time because he was serving a federal prison sentence for unrelated charges.

Brinkley was finally resentenced for the murder charge last year.

Earlier this year, he filed a petition arguing the resentencing in the case was illegal.

Brinkley was sentenced last year by District Judge Gunnar Sundby, who has since retired from his duties as a district judge.

District Judge Michael Gibbens has taken over Sundby’s former docket.

Brinkley appeared in court Thursday with attorney Barry Albin.

Gibbens questioned what power he would have to conduct a rehearing in a criminal case regarding Brinkley’s resentencing, which occurred in August 2017.

Albin argued there had been a manifest injustice. He argued that another attorney who previously represented Brinkley had done nothing that was requested of him by his client.

Gibbens said he feels he does not have the power to order a rehearing for a sentencing that took place more than a year ago. But Gibbens said he has the power to take up a civil habeas corpus motion.

Gibbens granted a request by Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones for more time to respond to a memorandum that was filed by Albin a few days ago.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR