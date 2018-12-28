Following heavy rain, the Missouri River is on the rise in the Leavenworth area. But a forecast does not predict flooding along the river, according to the National Weather Service.

Following heavy rain, the Missouri River is on the rise in the Leavenworth area. But a forecast does not predict flooding along the river, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll be focusing on the Missouri River a little bit,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He estimated that areas of the county had received between 1.75 and 2 inches of rain from storms that began affecting the area Christmas night.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Missouri River was at a depth of 6.93 feet in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

A forecast predicts the river will rise to 15.3 feet by Sunday evening but then start to recede. This would be below the river’s minor flood stage for the area, which is 20 feet.

A flood warning has been issued for the Missouri River in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area, which is north of Leavenworth.

Stranger Creek also was on the rise Thursday in Leavenworth County.

As of 4:30 p.m., the creek had reached a depth of 10.36 feet in Easton. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for this area at 17 feet.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR