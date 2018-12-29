Stephen Lacy, executive chairman of Meredith Corp., has led the 115-year-old media company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, through aggressive growth and change.

Under Lacy’s leadership, Meredith acquired Time Inc., doubling in size. The company publishes about 40 magazines, including Time, People, Better Homes & Gardens and Sports Illustrated.

The expansion of its digital business transformed Meredith into a powerhouse across media platforms, including 17 television stations and its National Media Group that reaches 175 million unduplicated consumers a month.

Born and raised in Kansas, Lacy holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from Kansas State University.

“The Kansas values of hard work, attention to detail and genuine concern for the well‐being of others have driven my work, volunteerism and charitable giving,” he said.

Lacy serves on the Advertising Council and the International Federation of the Periodical Press and is board chairman of both the Association of Magazine Media and Kansas State University Foundation.

“Steve is so successful because he plans strategically and is a man with real strength of character,” said K-State President Richard Myers. “He leads by showing he is not above doing the work, often rolling his sleeves up to work on various projects.”