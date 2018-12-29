A man suffered a dislocated shoulder after swerving his vehicle to avoid hitting a deer in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at Kansas 32 Highway and 189th Street.

The 65-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, reportedly was driving southwest on K-32 in a 2008 Honda Accord. He swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The car went off the road and traveled down a steep embankment. The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of the embankment, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The car had minor damage to its front bumper. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The driver was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

He was cited for allegedly not having proof of valid insurance, according to Sherley.