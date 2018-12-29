Now that voters have approved the expansion of the Leavenworth County Commission, county officials are planning a special election to add two members to the commission.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski plans to have the election March 26.

Voters in the newly created 4th and 5th districts will elect their representatives on the commission.

The commission’s 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth.

The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

The boundaries for the districts were set by county commissioners when they met Thursday.

District boundary lines were redrawn after voters in the Nov. 6 general election approved the expansion of the County Commission from three districts to five.

After approving the new boundaries Thursday, commissioners voted to forward a copy of a map of the new district boundaries to Gov. Jeff Colyer with a request that he call for a special election.

Under state law, the governor had five days to make an official declaration for a special election.

Klasinski said she received a proclamation from the governor Friday.

There will be no primary ahead of the March special election. Klasinski said the Leavenworth County Democratic and Republican parties will hold special conventions to select their parties’ nominees for the 4th and 5th districts.

Klasinski said the parties have 15 to 25 days to hold the conventions following the governor’s declaration.

“The parties are going to have to set their conventions,” Klasinski said.

She said residents of the new districts also can file by petition to run as independent candidates.

Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg said a petition for an independent candidate must include the signatures of at least 5 percent of the registered voters from the candidate’s district.

Klasinski said independent candidates have to submit their petitions within 25 days of the governor’s declaration.

Linda Scheer with the County Clerk’s Office said Leavenworth County will be the first county in Kansas to follow the process of having a special election to select new members for an expanded commission.

Before a change in the state law, the governor initially appointed new members to an expanded county commission.