Local law enforcement agencies will have additional officers on duty for New Year’s Eve.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said his department will have a couple of extra officers on duty Monday night.

He said officers will be watching for drunken drivers.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office also will augment its patrol numbers Monday night.

If people plan to be out drinking as they celebrate the new year, Sherley recommends that they pass their keys to sober drivers or use cab services to get home safely.

While many people may consume alcohol on New Year’s Eve, Nicodemus believes the Leavenworth Police Department has seen a decrease in the number of New Year’s Eve DUI cases over the years.

“I think there’s more options available,” he said. “I think people have taken a different attitude for the most part.”

Nicodemus said people are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Even though the numbers may have declined, one DUI on New Year’s Eve is still too many, he said.

“And we will be looking for them,” he said.

Nicodemus also cautions about another type of celebration that is sometimes reported on the New Year’s holiday. This involves people firing guns into the air.

Nicodemus said this poses a danger to members of the public.

“What goes up must come down,” he said.

