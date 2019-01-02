A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is charged in connection to a shooting death that occurred on Christmas 2017.

Ramaun K. Johnson, 31, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with first-degree murder.

The charge stems from the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, reportedly was shot several times following an altercation in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street in Leavenworth. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The murder charge was not filed against Johnson until last month.

He is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

Under state law, felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission, attempted commission or fleeing from the commission of an inherently dangerous felony.

In Johnson’s case, distribution of cocaine is the dangerous felony that is alleged to have occurred, according to a written complaint.

Johnson appeared in court Monday with his attorney, John Bryant.

Bryant requested that District Judge Michael Gibbens schedule a preliminary hearing.

Gibbens scheduled the hearing for Feb. 1.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and the judge will determine if the case against Johnson should move forward.

Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

