A driver was arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Main Street in Lansing, a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Leavenworth man, was arrested for allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container, endangering a child, driving on the wrong side of the street, failure to yield and having no valid proof of insurance.

Capt. Ben Ontiveros of the Lansing Police Department said the suspect allegedly drove north in the southbound lanes of Main Street, which is Kansas 7 Highway-U.S. 73.

Ontiveros said he does not know how far the suspect had driven on the highway, but Lansing police officers encountered him in the area of Lansing City Hall.

“The officers intercepted him at Main and 4-H (Road),” Ontiveros said.

The driver allegedly continued to drive the wrong way until he stopped for police in the area of the 300 block of North Main Street.

Ontiveros said the suspect did not appear to be driving very fast. The police captain said there was a child in the vehicle with the suspect.

The suspect allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.23. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Ontiveros.