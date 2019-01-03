A fire that resulted in significant damage to a mobile home in Lansing may have been caused by an electrical problem, the fire chief said.

The fire was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday at 140 Helen St. No injuries were reported.

Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, said the fire apparently started in the kitchen area of the mobile home. The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen and living room.

The person who lives at the mobile home was not home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes, Farley said.

He said members of the Leavenworth Fire Department provided assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Farley said the cause may have been electrical.

“Neighbors reported a power surge in the area when it happened,” Farley said.