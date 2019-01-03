A former Leavenworth County employee whose contract was ruled to be invalid is appealing that decision.

The notice of appeal was filed Monday by an attorney for Tamara Copeland.

The decision by Senior Judge Edward Bouker that found Copeland’s contract with the county to be invalid is being appealed to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Copeland worked for the county government as the human resources director. She was hired for the position in 2015.

In September 2016, county commissioners approved a new five-year contract for Copeland. The contract called for Copeland to continue to receive her salary for the remainder of her contract period after her termination. Under the terms of the contract, Copeland also would have been entitled to continue to participate in her employee benefits.

The makeup of the Leavenworth County Commission changed in 2017. And a lawsuit challenging the contract was filed in June 2017 on behalf of the County Commission.

Copeland was terminated from her position with the county in October 2017.

In July of this year, Bouker ruled that the severance provisions of Copeland’s contract had violated public policy and were an improper attempt to bind future commissioners.

And in December, Bouker ruled the entire contract was void. He also dismissed counterclaims that had been filed by Copeland.

Copeland is appealing both the July and December rulings by the judge.

