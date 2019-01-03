The case of a former Leavenworth police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter has been continued until next month.

The case of a former Leavenworth police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter has been continued until next month.

The continuance was granted Wednesday as attorneys for Matthew R. Harrington appeared in court.

Harrington, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a July 11, 2017, shooting that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr.

The shooting occurred while Harrington was on duty as a member of the Leavenworth Police Department. He later was fired from the department.

Harrington is free on bond.

He was not present for Wednesday’s hearing in Leavenworth County District Court. He signed a waiver of his right to appear.

Two attorneys appeared on Harrington’s behalf.

“We’re having a few discovery issues,” defense attorney Jeff Kratofil said.

He said defense attorneys are trying to obtain files from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which investigated the officer-involved shooting.

“We’re not sure when we’re going to get those files,” Kratofil said.

He asked District Judge Michael Gibbens to continue the case until late February.

Gibbens scheduled the next hearing for Feb. 27.

Last month, another judge denied a request to release a police body camera video of the shooting.

Attorneys for the wife of Garcia had filed a lawsuit against the city of Leavenworth seeking the release of the video under the state’s open records law.

In denying the request, District Judge David King wrote that the “public interest would not be benefitted by disclosure where such disclosure could affect the rights of an accused who is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.”

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR