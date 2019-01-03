A Leavenworth woman who is charged in connection to her young son’s death allegedly left the boy in a hot room without checking on him for an extended period of time.

A Leavenworth woman who is charged in connection to her young son’s death allegedly left the boy in a hot room without checking on him for an extended period of time.

That is according to a probable cause affidavit that was prepared in support of an arrest warrant for Catherine M. Smith.

Smith, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.

The charge stems from the Nov. 29 death of her 19-month-old son.

According to County Attorney Todd Thompson, Smith is not accused of intentionally killing her son. But the boy’s death is alleged to have resulted from reckless behavior “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Smith was arrested Dec. 18.

A probable cause supporting affidavit was prepared Dec. 11 by Detective Heather Vogel of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Information from the affidavit was based on police officers’ reports.

Under the law, the affidavit initially was sealed. But District Judge Michael Gibbens released a redacted version Monday in response to a request from the Leavenworth Times.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to Smith’s home Nov. 29 for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was pronounced dead after being transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the hospital.

An emergency room physician informed Vogel that the boy’s internal temperature was 105 degrees 45 minutes after the call for EMS services.

Detectives later recorded a room temperature of 99 degrees in an upstairs bedroom of Smith’s home where the boy had been, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by police, Smith reportedly indicated she was aware of the warm temperature of the upstairs room. She also reportedly admitted that she did not check on the child for about 12 hours, according to the affidavit.

Smith also is reported to have told Vogel that she knew her son was dead at around 11 a.m. Nov. 29.

Vogel stated in the affidavit that it is unknown if lifesaving efforts could have prevented the boy’s death at that time.

Police officers did not receive the report of the unresponsive child until about 2:15 p.m. that day.

Another child who was in Smith’s home was taken into police protective custody, according to the affidavit.

When Smith appeared in court Monday, Gibbens reduced her bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

But she remained in custody Wednesday morning at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Smith is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 16.

