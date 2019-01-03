A trial has been canceled in the case of a man accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house.

A trial has been canceled in the case of a man accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house.

The case of Cameron J. Walton was scheduled to go to trial next week. But a judge has ordered that Walton undergo an evaluation at the Larned State Security Hospital.

Walton, 36, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Walton appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a hearing for pretrial motions.

Before taking up motions, Walton’s attorney, John Bryant, expressed concern about his client’s competency to stand trial.

Bryant said Walton had been sending letters to the judge and prosecutors asking for help. Bryant expressed concern the letters show Walton has a misunderstanding of written communication from his attorney.

“He has indicated to me that he feels OK,” Bryant said.

But the defense attorney said he has developed concern regarding Walton’s competency.

Bryant said he is concerned about his client’s ability to communicate with legal counsel.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said it is her understanding that Walton does not have memory of prior events. But Williams said she does not believe the defendant has a problem understanding the court proceedings.

District Judge Michael Gibbens asked Walton several questions Wednesday about the defendant’s understanding of the charges and proceedings.

While responding to the questions, Walton seemed to accuse people at the Grossman Center of playing “mental health games.”

“I just snapped,” he said. “I really blanked out.”

Walton also said he does not consider himself as having been at the scene of the crime because he was supposed to have been released prior to the time the attack allegedly occurred.

“I was supposed to be released that morning,” he said.

After completing his questioning of Walton, Gibbens asked Bryant if he was still concerned about his client’s competency.

Bryant said he still had some issues.

Gibbens said he was suspending the case. The judge ordered that Walton be transported to the Larned State Security Hospital for a competency evaluation.

Gibbens scheduled a status hearing for March 15.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR