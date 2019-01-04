1. GOOD GRADES BOWLING SPECIAL: Children can bring their report cards and receive one free game of bowling for every “A” or equivalent. Other grades will be rewarded too.

WHEN: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Fort Leavenworth Strike Zone, 165 Fourth St., Fort Leavenworth

COST: Prices vary

INFO: 913-651-2195

2. LIVE MUSIC: Country singer Matt Snook will perform in a dinner theater. The meal will consist of smoked brisket, roast beef, fried chicken and more.

WHEN: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Eagles 55 Lodge, 300 S. 20th St.

COST: $30 per person

INFO: 913-682-4453

3. ART WORKSHOP: Children are invited to participate in a free art workshop. Children will build an easel with a dry-erase whiteboard to display their art or create a new masterpiece.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

WHERE: Home Depot, 5000 S. Fourth St.

COST: Free

INFO: 913-727-1978

4. PAINTING 4 PUPS!: Practice your artistic skills and help raise money for Riverview Rescue. All art supplies will be provided. Half of the proceeds benefit rescue dogs. Attendees are allowed to bring beverages.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Riverview Rescue, 1400 S. Esplanade St.

COST: $30 per person

INFO: 913-775-0592

5. ISLAND SPICE LATIN NIGHT: Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant will host free salsa dance lessons and Latin music.

WHEN: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Island Spice Jamaican Restaurant, 325 Delaware St.

COST: Free

INFO: 913-297-2292

