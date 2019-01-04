When they met Thursday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a resolution that waives the county government from requirements related to generally accepted accounting principles.

The resolution, which was unanimously approved, specifically waives the requirements of a state law that calls for municipalities to utilize accounting and fiscal procedures in the preparation of financial statements and reports that conform to generally accepted accounting principles.

The resolution approved by commissioners argues that this requirement is not relevant to the requirements of state cash basis and budget laws. And the resolution states county officials will prepare financial statements and reports on the basis and cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the cash basis and budget laws.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said there probably are only four county governments in Kansas that comply with the generally accepted accounting principles.

“It does not hurt our (bond) rating,” she said of the GAAP waiver.

She said commissioners have to approve a waiver each year.

The resolution approved Thursday applies to financial statements and reports related to the year 2018.

Even though 2018 has ended, the waiver will be utilized for an audit of the county’s 2018 finances, Klasinski said.

Also Thursday, audience member Joe Herring asked if the public could be allowed to vote on how money is used to provide office space for commissioners.

Voters have approved the expansion of the County Commission from three members to five. A special election will be held in March to select two additional commissioners.

During a meeting last week, County Administrator Mark Loughry said county officials have been looking at potential office space for the expanded commission.

He suggested the idea of setting up offices outside of the County Courthouse for commissioners who represent southern Leavenworth County.

Herring said Thursday that he liked the idea of remote office space.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith, whose district is in southern Leavenworth County, said he meets with people at locations in his district. But he also meets with people in his office at the courthouse, which is located in Leavenworth.

“I’ll go anywhere to meet people,” he said.

Commissioner Bob Holland said there is enough office space at the courthouse to accommodate the expanded commission.

He said some county employees can be moved to an area that previously had been designated as a lactation room. And this would free up offices for commissioners.

