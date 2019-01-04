Lansing city officials are looking to set up a meeting later this month with representatives of the Delaware and High Prairie townships to discuss the planned withdrawal from Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

“We’re looking at mid-January,” City Administrator Tim Vandall said.

But no date has been set.

He said the meeting would be between representatives of the city and two townships rather than the entire governing bodies of the three entities.

Plans for the meeting come after members of the Lansing City Council announced their intent to withdraw from Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 currently provides fire department services for the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships. The fire district was established through a 2003 interlocal cooperation agreement.

Lansing officials plan to operate a city fire department in the future and have offered to provide fire services to Delaware and High Prairie townships.

Lansing City Council members initially voted in June to issue a notice of their intent to terminate the city’s relationship with the Fire District No. 1 at the end of 2019.

Last month, council members voted to approve a new notice of their intent to terminate the interlocal cooperation agreement in June 2020.

City officials plan to divide up the fire district’s assets between Lansing and the two townships.

In September, attorneys for High Prairie and Delaware townships sent a letter to the Lansing city attorney indicating the township boards want to keep Fire District No. 1 intact and will oppose the city’s efforts to disorganize the district.

