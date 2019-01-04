In 2010, David Shearman deployed to Afghanistan for a program that embeds retired law enforcement officers with members of the U.S. military.

Shearman, a law enforcement veteran, said the advisory program is still going today, but many people don’t know about it.

Shearman, who is now a Leavenworth Times columnist, has co-authored a book about the program.

The book, which was co-written by James “JT” Taman, is titled “Outside the Wire in Blue.”

Shearman said the civilian law enforcement advisory program was established in 2006 as members of the U.S. armed forces were battling insurgents in Iraq.

Shearman said the military was dealing with al-Qaida members who acted more like criminals than regular fighting forces.

He said the program recruited people with many years of law enforcement experience.

“They did it out of love of country, out of pure patriotism,” he said of retired law enforcement officers who signed up for the program.

The program was extended to Afghanistan.

While Shearman was deployed in Afghanistan in 2010, Taman was the program’s operations chief for the country.

Shearman had another deployment in 2017.

Taman and Shearman spent about 2.5 years writing the book.

“It’s quite an incredible learning experience,” he said.

The book was published by TitleTown Publishing, which is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The book was released Sept. 11, 2018.

Last month, the two authors participated in a book signing in Tampa, Florida.

Shearman said more book signing events are being planned. He hopes to have upcoming events in Leavenworth and the Kansas City area.

People can learn more about the book and its authors by visiting www.outsidethewireinblue.com

Copies of the book also can be purchased through the website.

