Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over multiple times in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over multiple times in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at 214th Street and Hemphill Road.

A 25-year-old Tonganoxie man was driving east on Hemphill Road in a 2005 Pontiac G6 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. The car went up an embankment and struck a fence. The vehicle went airborne before rolling numerous times, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was walking along the road. The driver was lying in a pasture.

Both the driver and his passenger were transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

They suffered severe injuries in the crash. But their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Sherley.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol and high speeds were factors in the crash.