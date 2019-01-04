MANHATTAN — U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts prepared Friday to announce plans to either run for election to a fifth-term in 2020 or retire from public service, fulfilling a promise to promptly reveal his intentions to minimize guess work among potential rivals for the seat.

The Kansas Republican scheduled a news conference at offices of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which is near campus of his alma mater Kansas State University. It stands as suitable backdrop for a major political announcement given Roberts' keen interest in agriculture policy during a 38-year career in elective politics.

Farming and ranching issues were at the core of his agenda since elected in 1980 out of Dodge City to represent the heavily Republican "Big First" district of western Kansas in Congress. In December, he completed work on a new federal farm bill while serving as chairman of the Senate's agriculture committee.

Roberts, 82, said he planned to discuss career options with supporters and family over the holidays before reaching a decision that would be revealed early this year. The U.S. House and Senate returned to work Thursday amid a partial government shutdown sparked by a dispute over taxpayer funding of an extension of the border fence with Mexico.

Kansas' seats in the U.S. Senate are considered safely Republican, and Roberts has said he wasn't worried about GOP or Democratic challengers in 2020. No Democrat has won a Senate campaign in the state since the 1930s.

Roberts has been in the Senate since replacing Nancy Kassebaum in 1997, while Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran took the seat in 2011 previously held by Sam Brownback.

Roberts, who has won 24 consecutive primary and general election campaigns, was re-elected in 2014 by defeating Milton Wolf by 7.3 percent in the GOP primary and independent Greg Orman by 10.7 percent in the general election.

Kansas' political landscape shook in November when voters elected Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan. Democrat Paul Davis nearly won the 2nd District congressional seat.

If Roberts were to run again in 2020, he could be on the ballot with President Donald Trump.



Roberts told Politico that people sent by voters to Washington went to make a difference, but the premium placed on political experience had dwindled.

"Experience counts, but in today's environment, I'm not too sure that's the top consideration people are thinking about," he said.

Roberts has been a pro-life conservative who opposed same-sex marriage and maintained an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association. He's been a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act signed by President Barack Obama.

He proposed opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and urged Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Roberts was born in Topeka and raised in Holton. He graduated from Kansas State, served as a U.S. Marine Corps captain and worked at Arizona newspapers until hired in 1967 by U.S. Sen. Frank Carlson, R-Kan. He moved two years later to a staff job with U.S. Rep. Keith Sebelius of the 1st District.

He was elected to the U.S. House in 1980 upon retirement of Sebelius, who was father-in-law to former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Roberts became the first federal lawmaker to lead the agriculture committee in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.