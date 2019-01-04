MANHATTAN — U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, an unapologetic Republican and champion of Midwest production agriculture, won't seek a fifth term and intends to retire at close of a 40-year career in elective politics representing Kansas in Washington, D.C.

Roberts made the announcement Friday during a news conference at offices of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, near campus of his alma mater Kansas State University, that he would remain in the Senate through the 2020 election cycle rather than depart early.

"I will not be a candidate in 2020 for a fifth Senate term," he said Friday.

"I am announcing I will serve the remainder of this term as your senator fighting for Kansans in these troubled times. I intend to sprint to the finish line."

The retirement is expected to set off a scramble in the Republican and Democratic parties ahead of elections in two years. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who represents Roberts' former House district, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman from Wichita, have been noted as potential GOP candidates.

Roberts, 82, discussed career options with supporters and family over the holidays before reaching a decision that he had pledged would be revealed early this year. The U.S. House and Senate returned to work Thursday amid a partial government shutdown sparked by a dispute over taxpayer funding of an extension of the border fence with Mexico.

Kansas' seats in the U.S. Senate have long been considered safely Republican, and Roberts has said he wasn't worried about GOP or Democratic challengers in 2020. No Democrat has won a Senate campaign in the state since the 1930s.

Farming and ranching issues were at the core of his agenda since elected in 1980 out of Dodge City to represent the heavily Republican "Big First" district of western Kansas in Congress. In December, he completed work on a new federal farm bill while serving as chairman of the Senate's agriculture committee.

Roberts has been in the Senate since replacing Nancy Kassebaum in 1997, while Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran took the seat in 2011 previously held by Sam Brownback.

Roberts, who has won 24 consecutive primary and general election campaigns, was re-elected in 2014 by defeating Milton Wolf by 7.3 percent in the GOP primary and independent Greg Orman by 10.7 percent in the general election.

Kansas' political landscape shook in November when voters elected Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan. Democrat Paul Davis nearly won the 2nd District congressional seat. If Roberts were to run again in 2020, he could be on the ballot with President Donald Trump, who fared poorly in vote-rich Johnson County.

Roberts told Politico people sent by voters to Washington all wanted to make a difference, but the premium placed on experience had diminished.

"Experience counts, but in today's environment, I'm not too sure that's the top consideration people are thinking about," he said.

Roberts has been a pro-life conservative who opposed same-sex marriage and maintained an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association. He's been a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act signed by President Barack Obama.

He also proposed opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and urged Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Roberts was born in Topeka and raised in Holton. He graduated from Kansas State, served as a U.S. Marine Corps captain and worked at Arizona newspapers until hired in 1967 to the staff of U.S. Sen. Frank Carlson, R-Kan. He moved two years later to a job with U.S. Rep. Keith Sebelius of the 1st District.

He was easily elected to the U.S. House in 1980 upon retirement of Sebelius, who was father-in-law to former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. Roberts was the first federal lawmaker to lead the agriculture committee in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

The state Department of Agriculture's office stood as suitable backdrop for the major political announcement given Roberts' keen interest in agriculture policy during a 38-year career in elective politics.

This story is developing and will be updated.