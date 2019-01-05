A woman accused of throwing items at a Leavenworth County deputy during a pursuit could have her case resolved through a plea deal, her attorney said.

Shauntel M. Cornelius appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a pretrial conference. But Cornelius' attorney, James Colgan, indicated he did not wish to proceed with the pretrial conference.

"We've been in plea negotiations," Colgan said. "I think we're pretty close."

He asked for a continuance of about two weeks.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the case until Jan. 22.

Cornelius, 29, faces felony charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.

The charges stem from a July 6 pursuit during which shots were reportedly fired. The pursuit began in the area of 207th Street and Kansas 92 Highway.

Cornelius reportedly was a passenger in a pickup truck that was pursued. She is not accused of firing the shots. But she is accused of throwing items from the back of the truck at the vehicle driven by a pursuing officer.

Cornelius also faces charges in two other cases that are pending in Leavenworth County.

In one of the cases, she is charged with interference with law enforcement. This crime is alleged to have occurred Nov. 8, 2017, in rural Leavenworth.

In the other case, she is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with law enforcement and traffic violations. These crimes are alleged to have occurred Feb. 9 in the city of Leavenworth.

Cornelius remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Anthony J. Robertson also faces charges in connection to the July 6 pursuit.

Robertson,33, is alleged to have driven the pickup that was pursued by deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of firing shots at a deputy during the pursuit.

He is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

His case is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 4.

