A plea agreement may have been reached in the case of a man who is facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth County, according to the defense attorney.

Andrew G. Foderaro did not enter a plea when he appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But his attorney, Carl Cornwell, indicated there may be a resolution.

"We have resolved the case, at least initially, in plea negotiations," Cornwell said.

Foderaro, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from an Oct. 27, 2017, incident that occurred on 227th Street in the rural Easton area.

A criminal complaint alleges that Foderaro discharged a firearm multiple times with the intent to kill another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley has said authorities believe the shooting resulted from a drug deal that had gone bad.

Cornwell did not provide details about the plea agreement during Friday's hearing.

The defense attorney asked for additional time to review a plea advisory with Foderaro.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the case until Jan. 23.

Foderaro remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

