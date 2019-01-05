Republican and Democratic party officials in Leavenworth County have scheduled conventions to select County Commission candidates.

The conventions are being planned after voters approved the expansion of the Leavenworth County Commission from three members to five.

A special election will be held March 26 to determine who will represent the County Commission's new 4th and 5th districts.

There will be no primary ahead of the special election, so Republican and Democratic candidates will be chosen during the conventions.

Independents can file as candidates through petitions. A petition for an independent candidate must include the signatures of at least 5 percent of the registered voters from the candidate's district.

The 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth. The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

Local Democratic officials are planning a nominating convention for Thursday to select candidates for both the 4th and 5th districts. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Basehor Community Library.

Sherri Grogan, chairwoman of the Leavenworth County Democrats, said at least one person has expressed interest in running as a Democrat in each of the two districts. But she is accepting resumes from others who are interested in being nominated.

"The resumes help us understand who the individuals are," she said.

She asks that Democrats who are interested in being nominated email her letters of interest and resumes to sdr7304@gmail.com.

Local Republican officials are planning separate conventions for the 4th and 5th districts.

Rett Rogers, chairman of Leavenworth County Republicans, said the convention for the 4th District is planned for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Lansing Community Center.

Rogers said at least four people have expressed interest in running as a Republican in the 4th District.

Rogers said the 5th District Republican convention is being planned for Jan. 19. But as of Thursday, a venue had not yet been secured.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said one person already has submitted a sufficient number of signatures to appear on the ballot in the March 26 special election as an independent candidate for the 5th District. That candidate is David Frese of Tonganoxie.

Klasinski said independent candidates have until Jan. 28 to file by petition.

