A teen was shot in the arm while walking in north Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The shooting was reported at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the area of Third and Pottawatomie streets.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, reported to police that he was walking south on Third Street when a vehicle passed by. An occupant of the vehicle reportedly fired multiple shots, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police believe about 14 rounds were fired from a handgun.

The victim was struck once in the arm.

After being wounded, he walked to a house located in the same area and police were called.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening, according to Nicodemus.

The deputy chief said he does not know the motive for the shooting.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle that was used in the shooting.