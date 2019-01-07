A man whose 2016 conviction for aggravated assault was overturned on appeal was back in a Leavenworth County courtroom Friday.

But a district judge said the Kansas Court of Appeals ruling that reversed the conviction of Clayton D. Wilmer did not require him to take further action.

Wilmer, 29, was convicted in 2016 of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated endangering a child and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

He was sentenced 19 years and 11 months for the charges.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 24, 2014, incident in Leavenworth in which Wilmer reportedly fired into a vehicle, striking another man in the leg. Wilmer’s daughter and the girl’s mother also were in the vehicle at the time.

Wilmer appealed the case, but he did not challenge the conviction for criminal possession of a firearm.

In a ruling last year, judges from the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the conviction for the aggravated assault charge because an error was made when the charge was offered to jurors for them to consider as a lesser included offense for a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The Court of Appeals judges ordered that the sentence Wilmer received for the aggravated assault charge be vacated.

The appellate judges ruled there was substantial evidence to support the convictions for criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated endangering a child. Wilmer continues to serve a prison sentence for these charges.

The Kansas Supreme Court declined a petition to review the case following the Court of Appeals ruling, according to Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones.

The reversal of the conviction for the aggravated assault charge should not affect the length of Wilmer's overall sentence.

At the time of sentencing in 2016, a judge ordered the sentence for the aggravated assault and criminal firearm possession charges to run concurrent to the sentences for criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated endangering a child.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, the earliest Wilmer can be released from prison is Aug. 16, 2033.

