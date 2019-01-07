Kansas Department of Corrections officials are looking for an inmate who reportedly escaped today from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Cal Henry Green III was a minimum security inmate at LCF. He reportedly left the prison grounds this afternoon without permission. He left in a green dump truck, according to LCF spokesman Brett Peterson.

He is 36 years old. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 196 pounds.