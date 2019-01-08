A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly fired shots into the door of a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The incident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Kiowa Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said police received a report about shots being fired in that area. A house in that block had a front door with two bullet holes in it.

Nicodemus said police obtained a video of the suspect. The deputy chief did not disclose the source of the video.

Officers located the suspect in the 600 block of Cheyenne Street.

The 56-year-old Leavenworth man was detained and searched. Police recovered a stolen revolver, which they believe was used in the shooting, as well as suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Nicodemus said.

The man was arrested for allegations of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.