The Leavenworth Police Department will be participating in a year-long traffic enforcement campaign, according to a police spokesman.

The Police Department is partnering with other law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City metropolitan area in 2019 for Operation Impact.

“The purpose of this is to reduce the number of accidents,” said Ralph Sorrell, traffic sergeant for the Leavenworth Police Department.

Enforcement efforts will take place each month and focus on distracted driving, speeding and impaired drivers. Sorrell said these are leading causes of crashes in the metropolitan area.

The campaign also will have an emphasis on seat belt violations, which Sorrell said can result in injuries during crashes.

About 30 law enforcement agencies from both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the Kansas City area will be participating.

“One injury or death on our roads is unacceptable,” Shawnee Police Department Sgt. Steve Walsh said in a news release. “We encourage all motorists to obey traffic laws and be courteous to one another because we want everyone to arrive to their destination safely.”