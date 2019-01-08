Two people went to the hospital after a semitrailer struck another semitrailer on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report posted on a Kansas Highway Patrol website.

Two people went to the hospital after a semitrailer struck another semitrailer on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report posted on a Kansas Highway Patrol website.

The two drivers were believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

The crash was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

For unknown reasons, a 2004 Peterbilt truck and its trailer were parked diagonally in the roadway. The trailer was struck by a 2004 International truck, according to the report.

The 62-year-old Maysville, Missouri, man who was driving the Peterbilt truck and the 59-year-old Muscle Shoals, Alabama, man who was driving the International truck were taken to Providence Medical Center.