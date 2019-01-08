A woman waiting to be sentenced in Leavenworth County for murder asked the judge in the case to release her on a furlough so she could attend a funeral.

The request was made in a letter Barbara M. Frantz sent to District Judge Michael Gibbens.

No furlough has been granted for Frantz and she remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Dedeke of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter from Frantz was dated Dec. 14. The letter was not filed to be included in Frantz’s court file until Jan. 3.

Franz, 52, was convicted in July in Leavenworth County District Court of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

Frantz has not yet been sentenced in the case.

In her letter to the judge, Frantz indicated she wanted to be released on a furlough to attend the funeral of her father, who died Dec. 13.

Frantz did not mention a specific date for the furlough request but asked the judge to contact her as soon as possible.

An obituary for Frantz’s father, Bill Reece, that appeared in the Topeka Capital-Journal did not mention a funeral service. But according to the obituary, there will be a celebration of life in the spring.

Frantz is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.

In cases in which hardship furloughs are granted, the Sheriff’s Office usually requires the inmate to pay costs associated with having deputies accompany the inmate, according to Dedeke.

