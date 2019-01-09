No action taken on KCCA

When they met Tuesday, Leavenworth County commissioners voted to continue membership with the Kansas Association of Counties.

But they did not take action regarding membership with the Kansas County Commissioners Association.

Leavenworth County Commission Chairman Doug Smith suggested commissioners can revisit the issue of joining the Kansas County Commissioners Association after they do more investigation into the issue.

Commissioners voted unanimously to pay $15,078 for 2019 membership dues to the Kansas Association of Counties.

“The Kansas Association of Counties is a very important organization,” Smith said.

He said the KAC serves as the County Commission’s only voice to the state Legislature.

The County Commission previously joined the Kansas County Commissioners Association. But commissioners did not approve renewing the membership last year.

The president of the KCCA recently sent a letter to the county commissioners inviting them to join the organization. The County Commission was asked to pay $995 for a 2019 membership.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said when commissioners previously did not renew with the KCCA, they may have questioned what the county received from the membership beyond what is provided through the Kansas Association of Counties.

The Kansas County Commissioners Association is considered an affiliate of KAC.

County Commissioner Bob Holland said he did not see any reason for being involved in both organizations when the county is paying a lot of money for its membership to KAC.

“I think I will leave it up to you two,” Holland said to his fellow commissioners.

Holland, who did not run for re-election last year, will be leaving the commission next week.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said the Kansas County Commissioners Association may have been created because there are similar organizations for county clerks and county treasurers.

Also Tuesday, commissioners received an update about easements that have been obtained from projects remaining from the Participatory Road Program.

The Participatory Road Program allowed property owners to donate easements to the county in exchange for having gravel roads paved.

Commissioners repealed the program last year, but some PRP projects remained uncompleted.

Commissioners had set a deadline of Dec. 31 for property owners of the unfinished projects to donate the necessary easements.

Public Works Director David Lutgen said there are two projects in which not all of the easements have been obtained. These two projects are 187th Street between Coffin Road and Santa Fe Trail and Donahoo Road between 167th and 175th streets.

Holland asked about the reason why some people have declined to donate the easements. He asked if county officials can work with them.

Lutgen said he has not heard from some of the property owners and does not know why they did not donate the easements.

Lutgen said he may return to the commission in the near future with a recommendation to request bids for the projects that have the necessary easements.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, who recently joined the commission, said she would like to have a work session regarding road projects.

Loughry suggested commissioners can have a special meeting next week for a work session.

