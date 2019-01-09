An inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility remained at large Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Cal Henry Green III reportedly left the prison grounds Monday afternoon without permission. He drove away in a dump truck that was used by the prison.

The truck later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green, 36, was a minimum security inmate at LCF. He was on a work assignment at the prison when he reportedly left the grounds in the truck, according to Samir Arif, spokesman for KDOC.

All outside doors to Lansing public schools were kept locked Monday after school officials learned of the escape, according to Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

“It was just really a precaution,” Stufflebeam said.

He said many, but not all, of the doors to the schools ordinarily cannot be opened from the outside. But all doors remained locked Monday until students were dismissed from school.

“We dismissed at the usual time,” he said.

The dump truck was found around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 92nd Street and Parallel Parkway, according to Zachary Blair with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Green was serving a sentence at LCF following an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was sentenced for the charge in 2014. His earliest possible release date was November 2022. But this date did not take into account additional charges he now could face.

According to the KDOC website, Green had earlier convictions in Wyandotte County for charges of theft, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, attempted forgery and vehicle burglary.

Green is a 36-year-old black man. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 196 pounds.

Arif said people with information about Green’s whereabouts should call 911.

“Do not try to approach him,” Arif said.

