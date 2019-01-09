The new executive director of the Alliance Against Family Violence met with city leaders and others Tuesday to outline the agency’s future goals.

Jennifer Marsh met with a host of allied professionals at The Depot in downtown Leavenworth.

Representatives of mental health agencies and homeless services as well as public officials, school administrators and law enforcement personnel attended the meet and greet event.

“The shelter is looking great,” said Marsh.

Due to funding difficulties, the agency has been closed for more than a year. But Marsh said the shelter will be open in the first few months of 2019.

Marsh, who was hired in early December 2018, said there are numerous changes taking place at the shelter, which is in the final stage of preparations to receive victims of domestic abuse.

Since being hired for the position, Marsh said she has tried to venture out in the community to introduce herself.

Marsh said the AAFV will offer a 24/7 shelter, case management services and police response advocates. She said that in the future, the agency will look to offer programs for children and mental health counseling.

“The Alliance Against Family Violence plays a vital role in our community,” said Leavenworth County Commissioner Vicky Kaaz. “Not having a (domestic violence) shelter in town for a year left a huge void in our community.”

Wendell Maddox, executive director of the Leavenworth County United Way, said he has been “impressed” with the volunteer efforts to get the AAFV operating again.

The Alliance Against Family Violence, as well as the First Judicial District CASA Association, will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser by the Leavenworth Times.

The newspaper will host the 15th annual Ladies Night Out event Jan. 26 at the Heritage Center in downtown Leavenworth.

Marsh comes to the AAFV with more than 15 years of experience in domestic violence, serving nonprofit organizations both nationally and internationally.

She directed the Victim Services Department for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). She also created RAINN’s public and private funding efforts, including grants and contracts through the Department of Justice, Department of Defense, Peace Corps and others.

“This is a great opportunity for our agency to partner with them again,” said Maj. Jim Sherley of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

“We look forward to sharing with the community our successes as well as our needs to keep this facility running smoothly,” said AAFV board member Sherry Brown.