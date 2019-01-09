The language in the student handbook has not changed in several years, but policies that restrict cell phone usage at Leavenworth High School are now being “fully enforced.”

“Prior to the beginning of the second semester, Leavenworth High School families received communication from the school that existing language from the LHS Student Handbook, specific to usage of personal electronic devices, would be fully enforced,” said Jake Potter in an email. Potter is the public information officer for the Leavenworth school district.

“This follows the first semester distribution of Google Chromebooks to each high school student, eliminating the need for personal devices, including cell phones, to be accessed for educational purposes during instructional time.”

On Monday, the first day of the second semester, teachers revisited classroom expectations about the electronic device policy language from the student handbook, Potter said.

He said that while devices can be used before/after school, during passing periods and at lunch, they are not to be visible or accessed during class periods.

According to the handbook, at no time is texting, use of social media and web browsing, game playing or phone calls an appropriate use of class time.

The only approved activity is listening to music during independent work time with approval from teachers. Music should be played for the individual only and is not to be played out loud.

Students are not allowed to use phones in the hallways during class time.

Other activities in question should be approved by school administrators.