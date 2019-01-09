Leavenworth has a new mayor.

Jermaine Wilson was tapped for the position Tuesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

Wilson, who is a member of the City Commission, was appointed to serve as mayor for 2019.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve you," Wilson told audience members.

Each year, the Leavenworth City Commission selects one of its members to serve as mayor.

Wilson spent the last year serving as the city's mayor pro-tem. And commissioners followed a tradition Tuesday of appointing the mayor pro-tem to take over as the mayor.

A crowd turned out Tuesday to see Wilson appointed to the position of mayor. Members of the public filled the commission's meeting room and the audience extended into an adjacent hallway.

Wilson is now in his second year on the commission after being elected to the body in 2017.

He said Tuesday that Leavenworth is a city of second chances and opportunity.

Earlier in his life, Wilson served a prison sentence for drug possession.

He later founded Unity in the Community, an organization with a mission of bringing people together.

Wilson replaced Commissioner Mark Preisinger as mayor. Preisinger completed his third stint as mayor.

"It has been a pleasure and it has been an honor," Preisinger said.

Also Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Griswold was selected to serve as the new mayor pro-tem for 2019.

Commissioners also appointed Commissioner Nancy Bauder to serve as the financial claims reviewer.

