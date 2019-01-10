Approximately 1,000 high school students from 21 area schools will compete Saturday in the seventh annual Pioneer Drill Meet.

The competition will take place in both of the gymnasiums at the school as well as the school auditorium.

The event will be held from 7:50 a.m. to about 6 p.m. Saturday at the school, which is located at 2012 10th Ave.

Ken Scillieri, Leavenworth High School JROTC senior Army instructor, said the event will be “probably the biggest drill meet in the nation.”

Because of the size of the meet, Scillieri said the LVHS drill team will not compete in the event. Instead, about 80 members of the Leavenworth team will serve as volunteer assistants at the meet.

“It’s so large, I need the manpower to run it,” Scillieri said.

Scillieri said the Leavenworth team used to perform non-competitive exhibitions at the meet, but because of the number of drill teams competing, they will not do so this year.

“There’s just not enough time,” he said.

The events will include armed and unarmed regulation drill, armed and unarmed exhibition drill, new cadet drill as well as armed and unarmed color guard. There will also be an individual drill down to determine the top driller.

“That event is like musical chairs until there is a winner,” Scillieri said.

The events will be judged by 30 active, reserve and retired members of the military.

Scillieri said the annual Pioneer Drill Meet is the unofficial kickoff to the drill season for the Leavenworth team.

The team will compete in six meets through the end of March at various venues.

The Leavenworth drill team qualified for nationals last year in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Scillieri said the team is working hard to make a return this May.

The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase at the school.